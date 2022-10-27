Share:

ISLAMABAD - Saudi Crown Prince Mo­hammed Bin Salman Bin Abdulaziz Wednes­day ordered the release of Pakistani citizens jailed in Saudi Arabia for sloganeering at Mas­jid-e-Nabwi (SAWW) in April this year.

According to the Prime Minister Office Shehbaz Sharif requested the Saudi Crown Prince to release those Pakistani citizens impris­oned in connection with an inci­dent of violating the sanctity of Prophet’s Mosque.

The decision was taken by the Crown Prince following a request by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who conclud­ed his visit to Saudi Arabia where he attended an invest­ment summit, offered Umrah and paid respect at Roza-e-Ra­sool (SAWW).

The prime minister also met Saudi Crown Prince and dis­cussed the bilateral as well as the regional situation. The prime minister had request­ed the crown prince to par­don the convicted Pakistanis out of compassion. “May Allah Almighty reward you for this,” the prime minister said and thanked the crown prince for the gesture.

Following the sloganeer­ing at Masjid-e-Nabwi, a court in Madina Munawara had sen­tenced three Pakistanis with eight years and as many with six years imprisonment. Among those who were given eight years imprisonment included Khawaja Luqman, Muhammad Afzal and Ghulam Muhammad while Anas, Arshad and Mu­hammad Salim were given six years in jail.

Besides, the court also sen­tenced another Pakistani na­tional Tahir Malik with three years imprisonment and a fine of 10,000 Saudi Riyals. The Prime Minister thanked the Saudi Crown Prince for this act of kindness.

It is pertinent to mention that a Madina-based court had sen­tenced six Pakistani citizens. Three of them were awarded imprisonment of eight years while three others were given sentence for six years.

Khawaja Luqman, Muhammad Afzal, and Ghulam Muhammad were handed down eight years imprisonment, while Anas, Ar­shad and Muhammad Saleem were given six years’ jail.

Besides, another Pakistani named Tahir Malik was sen­tenced three-year imprison­ment and a fine of 10,000 Saudi Riyals. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has left for home after completing his two-day visit to Saudi Arabia.

Earlier, Prime Minister She­hbaz Sharif Wednesday visited Masjid-e-Nabawi in Madina and paid respect at the Roza-e-Ra­sool (SAWW). He offered Nawa­fil in the Masjid-e-Nabawi and visited graves of the martyrs of the Battle of Uhud.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday conclud­ed his official visit to Saudi Ara­bia where he attended the Sau­di Future Investment Initiative Summit and met the leadership of the Kingdom. During his stay in the Kingdom, the prime min­ister presented the viewpoint of Pakistan at the summit re­garding the economic challeng­es facing the world. Shehbaz Sharif held meeting with Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minis­ter Mohammad bin Salman and discussed matters of bilateral interest.