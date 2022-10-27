ISLAMABAD - Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Bin Abdulaziz Wednesday ordered the release of Pakistani citizens jailed in Saudi Arabia for sloganeering at Masjid-e-Nabwi (SAWW) in April this year.
According to the Prime Minister Office Shehbaz Sharif requested the Saudi Crown Prince to release those Pakistani citizens imprisoned in connection with an incident of violating the sanctity of Prophet’s Mosque.
The decision was taken by the Crown Prince following a request by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who concluded his visit to Saudi Arabia where he attended an investment summit, offered Umrah and paid respect at Roza-e-Rasool (SAWW).
The prime minister also met Saudi Crown Prince and discussed the bilateral as well as the regional situation. The prime minister had requested the crown prince to pardon the convicted Pakistanis out of compassion. “May Allah Almighty reward you for this,” the prime minister said and thanked the crown prince for the gesture.
Following the sloganeering at Masjid-e-Nabwi, a court in Madina Munawara had sentenced three Pakistanis with eight years and as many with six years imprisonment. Among those who were given eight years imprisonment included Khawaja Luqman, Muhammad Afzal and Ghulam Muhammad while Anas, Arshad and Muhammad Salim were given six years in jail.
Besides, the court also sentenced another Pakistani national Tahir Malik with three years imprisonment and a fine of 10,000 Saudi Riyals. The Prime Minister thanked the Saudi Crown Prince for this act of kindness.
Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday visited Masjid-e-Nabawi in Madina and paid respect at the Roza-e-Rasool (SAWW). He offered Nawafil in the Masjid-e-Nabawi and visited graves of the martyrs of the Battle of Uhud.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday concluded his official visit to Saudi Arabia where he attended the Saudi Future Investment Initiative Summit and met the leadership of the Kingdom. During his stay in the Kingdom, the prime minister presented the viewpoint of Pakistan at the summit regarding the economic challenges facing the world. Shehbaz Sharif held meeting with Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammad bin Salman and discussed matters of bilateral interest.