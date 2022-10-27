Share:

Saudi Arabia’s support of a UN resolution condemning Russia and providing aid to Ukraine were positive but do not compensate for a decision by OPEC+ to cut oil production, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday.

Speaking in an interview with Bloomberg, Blinken said the decision by OPEC+ had not advanced US interests but further lined Russian President Vladimir Putin's pockets amid his war in Ukraine.

He said that since the decision, the Saudis supported the important resolutions at the United Nations condemning Russia’s aggression and committed $400 million in humanitarian assistance for Ukraine.

"So these are positive developments. They don’t compensate (for) the decision made by OPEC+ on production, but we take note of that," he added.

The top diplomat said the United States’ relationship with the kingdom has been built over many decades, over many administrations and different leaderships in Saudi Arabia.

"And as we’re looking at where we’re going, we’re going to do it in a very deliberative fashion in consultation with members of Congress, as the President has said, to make sure of this: that the relationship better reflects our own interests. So we’re looking at how to most effectively do that," he said.

On Oct. 5, Saudi Arabia, which chairs the OPEC+ cartel, voted to reduce oil output by about 2 million barrels per day.

US President Joe Biden has vocally criticized the decision and the kingdom, warning of impending consequences but without specifying the nature of his response.