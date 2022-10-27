Share:

LAHORE- Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Ehsan Bhutta visited Cricket High Performance Center in Sialkot on Wednesday. During his visit, Ehsan Bhutta checked the progress of construction work of grand project. He inspected Admin Block along with hostels, training centre, batting and bowling hall, practice pitches, swimming pool and ground rehabilitation project. He was accompanied by Rauf Bajwa, Nadeem Anwar, Deputy Commissioner Sialkot, ADC Revenue Sialkot and other officers. He visited all the parts of the grand project and directed the officials concerned to complete the remaining work by November 30. Ehsan Bhutta said Sialkot Cricket High Performance Center will be a state-of-the-art cricket centre where all modern training facilities will be provided to players.