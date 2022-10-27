Share:

As many as 3,792 security personnel have been deployed to provide security to the funeral of late journalist Arshad Sharif that will be offered at Faisal Masjid in Islamabad at 2pm Thursday.

Journalists, politicians and people from all walks of life will attend the funeral in large numbers.

Citizens have started reaching Faisal Masjid for the funeral while the security of the mosque has been tightened too.

The personnel of Islamabad police have been deployed, and they will be assisted by the contingents of Sindh police and the FC.

Three superintendents of police (SPs) and five assistant superintendents of police (ASPs) and deputy superintendents of police (DSPs) will supervise the security arrangements.

Moreover, six inspectors and 1010 constables will be deployed for security around Faisal Masjid. They will be assisted by 204 officials of Sindh police and 2,500 officials of the FC.

Meanwhile, the body of Arshad Sharif was brought home from the mortuary of Quaid-e-Azam Hospital.

Citizens piled flowers outside the house of the late journalist.

Citizens including political and social figures continued visiting the house to offer condolences.