Share:

KARACHI-The Senate Standing Committee on Maritime Affairs here on Wednesday directed Karachi Port Trust (KPT) to further improve its trade facilitation policy and explore new avenues of transit trade with landlocked countries for maximization of the port’s business.

The Committee met with its chairperson Senator Rubina Khalid in the Chair while Senators Nuzhat Sadiq, Moula Bux Chandio, Dost Muhammad Khan and Danesh Kumar besides Chairman Karachi Port Trust Muhammad Tariq Huda and officers of the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and KPT attended the meeting.

The Committee stressed on measures to promote transit trade particularly with Central Asian States and said that enhanced coordination with other countries will assist expansion of port’s business. Moreover, a stringent policy must be framed as well to discourage smuggling or illegal trade practices in cover of Afghan Transit Trade, the Committee members urged.

Chairperson of the Committee appreciated future plans for a dedicated railway freight corridor from KPT to Pipri area to lessen the burden on road and said that it would not only fast track the container clearance operations at the port but also help easing the burden of heavy traffic on roads of the metropolis which results into traffic congestion and damages to roads.

The Committee asked the Chairman KPT to submit comprehensive proposals for further processing of the future plans of the port so that its functioning could be streamlined and necessary amendments could be made in the rules of business of the KPT.

Port pollution is another serious issue that should be dealt with efficiently on priority basis and industrial units disposing off their sewerage into sea must be bound for installation of effluent or treatment plants, the Senate Committee maintained.

Senator Moula Bux Chandio noted that Karachi’s coastline lacked greenery and clean environment and said that all the stakeholders should work together to make the beaches of Karachi cleaner and greener.

The Committee members suggested giving representation to FPCCI in the Board of Trustees (BoT) to ensure wider participation of business community from all around the country.

Senator Danesh Kumar suggested that Rice Association of Pakistan should also be given representation in the BoT as rice has become one of the top export commodities of the country.

The Chairman KPT briefed the Committee that trade cargo was mostly handled at KPT as it facilitate almost 50 percent of the trade cargo while 25 percent of the total tax revenue- Rs.1.5 trillion out of total tax revenue of Rs.6 trillion was contributed through KPT.

The KPT has 34 dry cargo births on 3 container terminals and 3 births at the oil piers while sufficient space was available for future development, Tariq Huda said adding that KPT had capacity to handle the largest cargo and container ships as well as potential additional cargo volume of transit trade of Afghanistan and Central Asian States.

He informed that KPT with its flotilla comprising dredgers, tugs, Barges, pilot and survey boats and auxiliary crafts was fully equipped with human and technical resources to deal with any situation.

He informed that future endeavors of the KPT included better management through commercial marketing, increasing tariff for local cargo handling, cross stuffing and de-stuffing of cargo in KPT sheds, freezing labour costs, collaboration with Sindh government to increase port connectivity, improvement of port infrastructure and creation of Real Estate Investment Trust.

The KPT also contributed in relief activities in flood affected areas by providing ration bags and organising medical camps for the affected population, the Chairman informed and added that the port authority also investing in promotion of sports in the country besides running skill training centre under corporate social responsibility.