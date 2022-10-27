Share:

KARACHI-The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday directed the authorities concerned to ensure the implementation of the Supreme Court order regarding the removal of all billboards and hoardings from public properties across Karachi.

The orders were passed by the SHC judge Justice Irfan Saadat while hearing plea against billboards and hoardings in the city. The SHC while ordering the Sindh government, KMC and the cantonment boards to remove the billboards and hoardings from the public properties sought a report on November 15.

Action would be taken against the government officials who failed to comply with the court orders, Justice Saadat remarked.

During today’s hearing, SHC observed that on October 17, 2018, the Supreme Court ordered the removal of the billboards and hoardings from public properties including overhead bridges, service lines and pedestrians, but the orders were not implemented completely.

An apex court bench, headed by the then CJP Justice Gulzar Ahmed, had given the order while hearing a case pertaining to the illegal installation of billboards on public and private properties as well as roads across the metropolis.