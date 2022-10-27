Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Information Commission and Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology – FUUAST’s Mass Communication Department on Tuesday agreed to make concerted efforts to further promote and create awareness among the masses regarding the right to information. This was agreed by speakers of a seminar on “Right to Information” at Mass Communication Department Abdul Haq Campus, FUUAST here. Address at the seminar, Chief Commissioner, Sindh Information Commission, Nusrat Hussain said that government institutions and officials should not afraid of questions raised by the public, instead they should adopt the approach to respond in accordance with the constitution.