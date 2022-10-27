Share:

LAHORE - The Paragon Sindh Amateur Golf Tournament will commence tomorrow (Friday) at Karachi Golf Club. The first day will start with around 150 golfers participating from across Pakistan. The tournament is one of the significant golf events in Sindh Golf Association’s calendar. The 54 holes tournament will be played for three days, following the rules and regulations of Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF). Final round on Oct 30 will decide the leader for this year. The greens at Karachi Golf Club are in best shape and Karachi weather, though with some fog early morning is suitable for the play. SGA President Khurram Khan said: “We are working to promote and develop golf in Sindh and promoting the talented golfers. SGA welcomes all the participants joining us from all over Pakistan. We expect good game and wish luck to them. “Golf is becoming increasingly popular with both female and male youth of our country. We are training our golfers to compete at international golf events and KGC has been proved as a virtuous training ground for finest golfers in our country. We are proud of our young talents Saim Shazli, Yashal Shah, Omer Khalid and Humna Amjad.”