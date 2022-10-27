Share:

RAWALPINDI - The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has decided to suspend gas supply to commercial consumers by November 1 due to severe shortage of natural gas in the country, informed sources on Wednesday. The SNGPL urged the commercial consumers to use regasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG) as alternative source. However, the commercial users expressed their deep concerns over the decision of SNGPL while terming it economic murder of businessmen associated with restaurants, tandoors and hotels. According to sources, SNGPL has issued a circular among the commercial consumers stating that the country is facing severe shortage of natural gas viz-a-viz increasing demand. The indigenous sources of gas are depleting. The notification further said that the demand supply situation is worsening due to increase in consumption of gas especially in the Northern side while increase in consumption in Central and Southern Punjab is also expected in coming days, resulting in severity of indigenous gas to our valued commercial consumers effective from 1st November 2022, will not be possible for us.