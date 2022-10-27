Share:

LONDON- Rishi Sunak on Tuesday became Britain’s third prime minister this year and the first person of colour to lead the former imperial power, vowing to overcome an economic crisis provoked by the “mistakes” of Liz Truss’s calamitous 49-day tenure. In his first order of business, Sunak retained Jeremy Hunt as chancellor of the exchequer, bidding to keep financial markets on side after Truss’s budget plans shocked investors, and also retained her foreign and defence ministers, among others.

Sunak, a practising Hindu who at 42 is Britain’s youngest leader since 1812, became the ruling Conservatives’ new leader on Monday after a prior stint as chancellor himself.

Addressing the nation in Downing Street Tuesday shortly after his appointment by King Charles III, Sunak said the country faced “profound economic crisis”. “I will place economic stability and confidence at the heart of this government’s agenda,” Sunak vowed, capping the latest extraordinary twist in UK politics following Boris Johnson’s demise in July.

Whereas, Rishi Sunak will on Wednesday face off against opposition lawmakers for the first time as British prime minister, in a likely raucous parliamentary session following weeks of political turmoil.

His parliamentary debut as prime minister comes a day after he took power as the first UK leader of colour, vowing to repair the damage wrought by outgoing leader Liz Truss through her disastrous budget, which sparked economic carnage. Sunak faces a daunting array of problems from the war in Ukraine to a cost-of-living crisis at home and expected budget cuts.

Asked about possible cuts to foreign aid Wednesday, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said the government faced some difficult decisions.

He said Covid had been unprecedented and then “straight off the back of Covid, (Russian President Vladimir) Putin invaded Ukraine which then amplified the global challenges” the pandemic had created.

“We have got to be realistic because there are a whole bunch of realities domestically that we have got to address,” he told BBC radio. Sunak on Tuesday also pledged to unite his fractured Conservatives and an increasingly unimpressed country.