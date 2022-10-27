Share:

LOS ANGELES-You have a couple of hours to kill. A friend suggests you catch a new Hollywood film about one of America’s most prolific serial killers, starring two A-list actors. Another procedural thriller to while away a dark autumn evening? Go on then. But while Tobias Lindholm’s The Good Nurse is definitely not short on psychological tension, this isn’t your typical sensationalist murder mystery fare. Based on the book of the same name by journalist Charles Graeber, the film’s narrative focuses on the true story of how nurse Amy Loughren helped put a stop to the heinous actions of fellow medic and friend Charles Cullen, who killed dozens of patients in his care over more than a decade while working at several US hospitals. Loughren and Cullen are played by Oscar winners Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne. While Redmayne delivers a menacing and nuanced turn as the disturbing killer, the film’s cornerstone is the heroism displayed by Chastain’s character, a single mother suffering from a life-threatening heart condition while working in a physically and mentally demanding job, albeit one she loves. Chastain says that angle was what attracted her to the film: “Normally we fetishise violence and murder and we have a need to really explore the individual who was responsible for it. But what if we explore the individual who stops it? I find that so healing, and it is a radical act of filmmaking.” She adds: “I’ve lost someone very close to me. And when you’ve lost someone… how could another person do a story and entertain on the topic of death?” Loughren formed a close bond with Cullen while they worked night shifts together at Somerset Medical Centre in New Jersey in the early 2000s. He helped her with childcare, and covered for her when she suffered severe breathlessness due to her heart condition.

He was her confidante.

After several suspicious deaths at the hospital led to an investigation, police asked Loughren to assist them. She provided them with evidence and ended up playing a crucial role in extracting Cullen’s confession. However, accepting a close friend could have committed such terrible crimes took its toll.

Loughren, who is now doing well following experimental heart surgery 18 years ago, says: “I struggled with the guilt of missing him [Cullen]. I struggled with the guilt of not seeing that that friendship also had a monstrous dark side.

“And I didn’t want to see it. I wanted to believe that he was a mercy killer so that I could still care about him. And he wasn’t a mercy killer. He was a cold-blooded murderer. And for me to not have seen that, I really did struggle.”