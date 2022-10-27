Share:

LAHORE-Newage Cables, Platinum Homes and Remington Pharma/Guard Group recorded victories on the second day of the Lahore Smart City Polo in Pink Tournament here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Wednesday.

In the first match of the day, Platinum Homes overwhelmed Lotto Carpets Singapore 11-3. From Platinum Homes, Agha Musa Ali Khan played well and smashed superb six goals while Bilal Noon and Qadeer Ashfaq contributed with three and two goals respectively. The losing team had a two-goal handicap advantage, while Ali Ahsan Siddiqui scored one goal.

Newage Cables had to struggle hard to beat Team Pebble Breaker 5-4 in the sudden death chukker as the score was level at 4-4 by the end of the fourth chukker. Alman Jalil Azam was top scorer from the winning side as he hammered a hat-trick while Agha Adam Ali Khan and Philipa Henry struck one goal apiece. From the losing side, Atif Yar Tiwana hammered three goals and Marion converted one.

In the third and final match of the day, Remington Pharma/Guard Group team outsmarted Black Horse Pants team 11-5. Basel Faisal Khokhar from the winning team played a brilliant game and emerged as a top scorer with splendid six goals while Taimur Ali Malik fired in fabulous five goals. The losing team had a two-goal handicap advantage while Saif Noon scored two and Aleem Yar Tiwana one. Two matches will be played today (Thursday).