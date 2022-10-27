Share:

CJP Bandial says Executive has power to use lawful means to control any untoward situation n PTI can’t violate and damage public and private properties.

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan Wednesday again turned down the federation’s plea to pass an interim order re­straining the PTI from holding a long march starting from Lahore to Islamabad tomorrow.

However, the court sought replies from PTI Chairman Imran Khan and the party’s lawyers on the agencies’ reports and the federal govern­ment’s allegations of vi­olation of the under­taking of not to hold a protest on May 25, 2022 at D-Chowk.

A five-member bench of the apex court head­ed by Chief Justice of Pa­kistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial and compris­ing Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Muneeb Akhtar, Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Mazahar Akbar Naqvi, conducted hear­

ing of a contempt petition of the federal government against the PTI Chairman Imran Khan for violating the commitment given to the apex court of not to hold a protest at D-Chowk.

Additional Attorney Gener­al Aamir Rahman contended that according to the PTI lead­ers they are coming to Islam­abad to overthrow the gov­ernment. He added that the Section 144 is imposed in the federal capital.

The chief justice said that the executive has power to use law­ful means to control any untow­ard situation. They (PTI) cannot violate and damage the public and private properties.

The bench also rejected Addi­tional Attorney General (AAG) Amir Rehman’s request to issue notice to Imran Khan under Sec­tions 2(a) and 3 of Contempt of Court Ordinance 2003 to Imran Khan for violating the court or­der. However, the Chief Justice asked the AAG that in case you (federation) have any issue (in between the next hearing) you can approach us.

The Chief Justice, in the order maintained; “We have read the material (reports) and exam­ined the Ordinance 2003 and the Order 27 of Supreme Court Rules 1980 and at the present stage it is necessary to ascer­tain the factual aspects of the breach of the undertaking.” He, therefore, directed the SC Office to send the federal government contempt petition, and agen­cies reports to Imran Khan, ad­vocates Babar Awan and Faisal Fareed to answer to allegations and the reports, by 31st Octo­ber.

Justice Bandial said that the AAG request to convert pen as the stick, could be made stick if the SC judgment is violated. The bench questioned that whether the assurance given to the apex court on May 25, 2022 was for the D-Chowk or not? Former PM Imran Khan and PTI lawyers Faisal Fareed and Babar Awan were directed to file replies on the government’s allegations regarding 25th May protest at D-Chowk.

Justice Yahya Afridi, in his sep­arate note on June 1, 2022 had stated; “There is sufficient ma­terial before this Court to pro­ceed against Imran Khan for the alleged disobeyance of the court order dated 25.05.2022.” He therefore demanded; “It also warrants the issuance of notice by the SC to Imran Khan to ex­plain why contempt proceed­ings should not be initiated against him.”

However, the other members of the five-judge bench on 1st June had called reports from IGP ICT, Secretary Ministry of Interi­or, DGs IB and ISI on the factu­al aspects of the PTI long march on May 25, wherein properties were damaged and trees were set on fire.

The bench on the last hearing had directed the Attorney Gen­eral for Pakistan to examine the reports of Inspector General of Police, Islamabad, Inter-Ser­vices Intelligence and Intelli­gence Bureau, and submit his findings.

At the outset, the AAG re­ferred to the contents of the Supreme Court order dated May 25 & 26. He from the con­tents of the SC orders highlight­ed that an undertaking was giv­en by Babar Awan and Faisal Fareed on behalf of Imran Khan for holding the PTI protest at the ground between Sectors G9 & H9, Islamabad.

He further informed that the PTI lawyers told the court that the party’s workers and lead­ers would not cause any incon­venience for the public, and as­sured that the rally would be held in a peaceful manner. He said the person who gave un­dertaking, and persons who gave commitment on behalf have breached the same. He fur­ther told that despite the under­taking Imran Khan in the eve­ning on May 25 directed the party workers and support­ers to reach D-Chowk. He add­ed that his conduct attracts ini­tiation of contempt proceedings against him.

Earlier, the chief justice not­ed that flouting the court falls in civil contempt. He said; “Even if we issue notices to him (Imran) then there would be no need for his presence.”