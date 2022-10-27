CJP Bandial says Executive has power to use lawful means to control any untoward situation n PTI can’t violate and damage public and private properties.
ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan Wednesday again turned down the federation’s plea to pass an interim order restraining the PTI from holding a long march starting from Lahore to Islamabad tomorrow.
However, the court sought replies from PTI Chairman Imran Khan and the party’s lawyers on the agencies’ reports and the federal government’s allegations of violation of the undertaking of not to hold a protest on May 25, 2022 at D-Chowk.
A five-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Muneeb Akhtar, Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Mazahar Akbar Naqvi, conducted hear
ing of a contempt petition of the federal government against the PTI Chairman Imran Khan for violating the commitment given to the apex court of not to hold a protest at D-Chowk.
Additional Attorney General Aamir Rahman contended that according to the PTI leaders they are coming to Islamabad to overthrow the government. He added that the Section 144 is imposed in the federal capital.
The chief justice said that the executive has power to use lawful means to control any untoward situation. They (PTI) cannot violate and damage the public and private properties.
The bench also rejected Additional Attorney General (AAG) Amir Rehman’s request to issue notice to Imran Khan under Sections 2(a) and 3 of Contempt of Court Ordinance 2003 to Imran Khan for violating the court order. However, the Chief Justice asked the AAG that in case you (federation) have any issue (in between the next hearing) you can approach us.
The Chief Justice, in the order maintained; “We have read the material (reports) and examined the Ordinance 2003 and the Order 27 of Supreme Court Rules 1980 and at the present stage it is necessary to ascertain the factual aspects of the breach of the undertaking.” He, therefore, directed the SC Office to send the federal government contempt petition, and agencies reports to Imran Khan, advocates Babar Awan and Faisal Fareed to answer to allegations and the reports, by 31st October.
Justice Bandial said that the AAG request to convert pen as the stick, could be made stick if the SC judgment is violated. The bench questioned that whether the assurance given to the apex court on May 25, 2022 was for the D-Chowk or not? Former PM Imran Khan and PTI lawyers Faisal Fareed and Babar Awan were directed to file replies on the government’s allegations regarding 25th May protest at D-Chowk.
Justice Yahya Afridi, in his separate note on June 1, 2022 had stated; “There is sufficient material before this Court to proceed against Imran Khan for the alleged disobeyance of the court order dated 25.05.2022.” He therefore demanded; “It also warrants the issuance of notice by the SC to Imran Khan to explain why contempt proceedings should not be initiated against him.”
However, the other members of the five-judge bench on 1st June had called reports from IGP ICT, Secretary Ministry of Interior, DGs IB and ISI on the factual aspects of the PTI long march on May 25, wherein properties were damaged and trees were set on fire.
The bench on the last hearing had directed the Attorney General for Pakistan to examine the reports of Inspector General of Police, Islamabad, Inter-Services Intelligence and Intelligence Bureau, and submit his findings.
At the outset, the AAG referred to the contents of the Supreme Court order dated May 25 & 26. He from the contents of the SC orders highlighted that an undertaking was given by Babar Awan and Faisal Fareed on behalf of Imran Khan for holding the PTI protest at the ground between Sectors G9 & H9, Islamabad.
He further informed that the PTI lawyers told the court that the party’s workers and leaders would not cause any inconvenience for the public, and assured that the rally would be held in a peaceful manner. He said the person who gave undertaking, and persons who gave commitment on behalf have breached the same. He further told that despite the undertaking Imran Khan in the evening on May 25 directed the party workers and supporters to reach D-Chowk. He added that his conduct attracts initiation of contempt proceedings against him.
Earlier, the chief justice noted that flouting the court falls in civil contempt. He said; “Even if we issue notices to him (Imran) then there would be no need for his presence.”