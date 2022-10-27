Share:

Peshawar - Officials said on Wednesday that two alleged gangsters had been killed and several apprehended during an encounter in the Matani area while 137 stolen phones were recovered in a separate operation. Superintendent of Police (Saddar) Malik Habib told journalists that the police were conducting an operation against highway robbers in Ghazi Abad village when criminals fired shots and threw a hand grenade at the cops. According to the official, a bullet also struck DSP Sardar Hussain’s bullet-proof vest, but he remained unharmed. “Notorious criminals Shakir Islam and Hamza were killed during the encounter, while one criminal named Niaz was injured and arrested. Another criminal, Hammad, was also apprehended, while two of their accomplices escaped,” he explained. The official further said the gang had been involved in several murders, attempted murders, kidnappings, robberies, and dacoities, while they had also reportedly robbed several vehicles on Kohat Road recently. 137 stolen cell phones recovered: An official said on Wednesday that local police had recovered 137 snatched and stolen mobile phones and also busted a gang of street criminals by arresting nine gangsters. Superintendent of Police (City) Abdul Salam Khalid told reporters that nine members of the snatching gang, including Afghan nationals, had been apprehended. He said that 137 snatched and stolen phones had been recovered and would be returned to their owners. Khalid stated that an anti-violence cell had also been established in the city police to combat violent street crimes as the cell would have a look into the criminals’ previous records as well. He claimed that the arrestees also included IT experts who would temper with stolen phones before their resale in the market.