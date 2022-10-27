Share:

Tuesday marked the two-year anniversary since the start of operations of the Lahore Orange Line Train. It should be remembered that the journey of the development of the Orange Line Train was a long and arduous one, full of delays and lags. The project had been delayed to legal action expressing concern that the Line might be a possible threat to heritage sites in this historic city. There have also been reported labour concerns with the OLMT workers. The project had also been subject to many political controversies, with different political parties alleging delay or losses because of the other, and overall it took the project six years and countless losses to commence in October two years ago.

On the second anniversary of this landmark project, the numbers show that it has proved its critics wrong. Up to 50 million passengers have travelled on the train since the commercial launch of the project. The project has created more than 2,000 local jobs. Apart from these benefits, the Orange Line is also important for its symbolic value and its contribution to societal perception of public transport. The launch of this big-scale project has led to many more projects of public transport infrastructure—in the past two years, Pakistan managed to launch metro bus and train services projects in six major cities. These projects ferry millions of commuters every month. From the Orange Line in Lahore to the Green Line in Karachi, millions of commuters benefit from this world-class infrastructure.

Yet it must be remembered that the Line does not connect the whole city. In the project initially proposed in 1991, which was eventually shelved, there was a Blue Line and a Purple Line, which were 24km and 32km lines covering Chauburji to Township, and links to the Airports, respectively. This plan should be kept in mind, as on their own, these standalone projects are not the answer to greater connectivity in the city.

Metro bus services have proved a necessity among the public, and it is hoped such projects are expanded to cover the rest of the country. However, the subsidy-sharing formula, financial plan and environmental regulations (including slowly transitioning to an electronic vehicle model) should be considered impartially and after consultation with all stakeholders.