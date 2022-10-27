Share:

The US said Wednesday that Russia might have a role in instructing Iranian authorities on how to handle ongoing protests in Iran.

"We are concerned that Moscow may be advising Tehran on best practices to manage protests," White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said at a news conference.

She said Russia has "extensive experience in suppressing open demonstrations."

Jean-Pierre was referring to demonstrations in Iran prompted by the death of Mahsa Amini, who died while in police custody, and the violent response by authorities.

She said the more Russia and Iran grow closer, the more isolated they become.

"The evidence that Iran is helping Russia rage its war against Ukraine is clear and it is public,” she said. “Our message to Iran is very, very clear. Stop killing your people and stop sending weapons to Russia to kill Ukrainians.”