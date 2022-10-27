Share:

ISLAMABAD-Ambassador of the USA to Pakistan Donald Blome on Wednesday expressed his interest to work with Pakistan in the agriculture sector.

The US is looking forward to introduce high-yield cotton seed technology in Pakistan and provide access to the US beef market, said the US ambassador to Pakistan in a meeting with Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Tariq Bashir Cheema.

Donald Blome said that the people of the United State stand with Pakistan. He said that the US government is increasing the flood assistance package for Pakistan. Apart from the assistance, the ambassador looked forward to expand agriculture trade between the two countries and build stronger relations. Federal Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema welcomed the ambassador and appreciated the cordial relations between the two countries.

Cheema said that Pakistan is facing challenges due to recent floods and rains. “Our priority is to recover as much agriculture land as possible and help the displaced people to resettle back to their homes,” he said. Donald Blome said that the US has substantial commitment to the address the climate change through resilience and mitigation measures. “Pakistan is among the top 10 countries affected by the climate change,” he said. He showed interest to work with the Pakistan’s government to address the future challenges.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Tariq Bashir Cheema met a Russian delegation at his office. Both sides discussed prospects of cooperation and partnership in the agriculture sector. The delegation included Prodintorg Representatives Yousuf Asif and Hamid Ali, Agriculture Attaché Aleksei Kudriavtsev and Attaché Russian Embassy Alexander.

Federal Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema welcomed the delegation and said that the agriculture sector has suffered colossal losses because of the recent rains and floods, the real assessment is still awaited. He stressed that the international community should help Pakistan in the rehabilitation and recovery phase. He said that his government is making every effort to support the affected farmer community. Prodintorg Representative Yousuf Asif said that Pakistan and Russia can mutually benefit from enhancing trade cooperation in agriculture. He noted Russia is one the largest global exporters of wheat and can help Pakistan to meet the local demand of wheat under the Government-to-Government (G2G) framework. “Pakistani rice is of good quality. Russia looks forward to increase import of rice from Pakistan,” said Yousuf Asif. He added Russia is increasing the number of authorised exporters of rice to Russia in Pakistan.

He also showed willingness to import potatoes from Pakistan. There is also a huge trade potential of potatoes export to Russia from Pakistan; Russia is a major importer of potatoes, said Yousuf Asif. The delegation offered an opportunity of wheat import for Pakistan in order to address the issue of food security, even in the form of barter trade while exchanging food basket commodities. Agriculture Attaché of Russia Aleksei Kudriavtsev hoped that mutually beneficial cooperation in agriculture will help to ensure food security in the both countries.