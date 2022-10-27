Share:

Israel’s deadly assault on the Gaza Strip and West Bank has claimed six more lives according to recent news. The country claims to be fighting off ‘militarism’ in the region but the reality remains, innocent civilians are paying with their lives more often than not. 2022 has now become the bloodiest year for the Palestinians who have suffered more than 100 deaths through this perpetual conflict since the start of January. And rather unfortunately, no one seems to care about accountability or upholding justice for the sake of those who have died for their cause.

The Israel Defense Force (IDF) has put the city of Nablus under a lockdown for the last two weeks while it carried out its search for the killer of one of its soldiers. Raids are being carried out on a regular basis and the public is being surveilled to the maximum possible extent. In the midst of this, six people have been killed by the Israeli forces—three of them being gunmen and the other three civilians. At this point, the exchange of fire has been so frequent that there can be no count of the lives lost, injured or impacted because of it. In all of this, civilians seem to be impacted disproportionately prompting us to question the motivation behind Israel’s raids in the region.

These are questions that the international community should be asking. There is overwhelming amounts of evidence supporting the fact that civilians are becoming the prime targets of strikes, raids and operations, not militants. In August alone, under the guise of retaliating against the Palestinian Resistance group, Israeli forces killed a four-year-old child, a university student and a teenager who was visiting his mother’s grave. Organisations like Amnesty International have voiced their concern regarding such instances and have prompted world leaders to uphold principles of justice that they preach and investigate war crimes in the region through the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Some degree of engagement on this is necessary at this point. We cannot adopt an ignorant approach when hundreds of people are being killed every year. Those who have sacrificed their lives, or those who have been robbed of their livelihood and sanity by living in these unstable conditions, deserve some peace. In order to make that happen, the international community must mobilise itself.