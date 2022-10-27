Share:

I am glad to see our new finance minister Mr Ishaq Dar who had been elected the finance minister after Miftah Ismail. According to a report, PML-N Senator Ishaq Dar was sworn in as a federal minister on Wednesday after he took the oath as a senator following his return to Pakistan from London — where he lived for five years in self-imposed exile. President Arif Alvi administered the oath to Dar at Aiwan-e-Sadar.

Dar, who had been successfully elected to the Senate from Punjab, remained out of the country since October 2017 until an accountability court suspended his arrest warrant last week. As he had done good things and brought development in Pakistan when he came into power, recently when he came in power so the dollar decreased by seven rupees and again, the dollar has lost value against the rupee. I am very happy to see Ishaq Dar as the new finance minister of Pakistan.

QAMBER AZEEM,

Kech.