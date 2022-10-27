Share:

Karachi is the financial hub of Pakistan, and connects the nation’s economy and businesses to the rest of the world through its ports. But years of underinvestment in its crumbling infrastructure and bad governance have turned the country’s most cosmopolitan place into the world’s least livable cities. For many years now, the country’s most cosmopolitan place is being ranked among the top 10 least livable cities across the globe. It was ranked as the 6th most unlivable city by the Global Livability Index for 2022 owing to deep-rooted issues pertaining to governance, crime, infrastructure, environment and inadequate civic amenities for its over 20 million residents. The deterioration of the country’s most populous city is not only a major cause of deep concern for its inhabitants but also for the rest of Pakistan that relies on its ports for their foreign trade. Little wonder when Karachi hurts, the entire Pakistan experiences the pain.

For decades, the “city of lights” has languished under ethnic, political and militant violence, and its people have watched the quality of their life decline massively and its economic competitiveness suffer enormously. The city’s decline is obvious from the deterioration in the poor quality and limited coverage of basic service delivery, with extremely low indicators for water supply, sanitation, public transport, solid waste management, storm water drainage and green public spaces. Pollution levels are very high and the city is vulnerable to disease, disasters and climate change.

The 2020 urban flooding which paralysed the life in the metropolis for several days starkly brought its civic and infrastructural issues to the fore. It also exposed the civic agencies’ lack of capacity to deal with emergency situations. But urban flooding is not the only issue the country’s largest metropolis is drowning in; it is also submerging into garbage, street crime, sewerage and traffic mess as it struggles to cope with numerous other problems as slums are spreading due to housing shortage. Its multifarious civic issues and declining public service quality are aggravated due to poor urban planning, ineffective local government, land grabs, encroachments, etc.

The municipal and city development functions are highly fragmented, with roughly over a score of federal, provincial and local agencies performing overlapping jobs in the city. The unclear role of these agencies and poor coordination between them has worsened Karachi’s civic crisis. On top of that political wrangling among major parties for control over the city, ineffective local govt, haphazard commercialisation, land grabs, encroachments and what not have only made the job of dealing with the city’s troubles more difficult.

Urban flooding in recent years has totally exposed the claims of good civic governance. The government was quick to blame urban flooding in the city on heavier than usual rains induced by climate change. But the true reasons for devastating floods have to do with what governments have not done over the past many decades or let vested interests do what they should not have done, which is why even normal rains can turn the streets into canals. Karachi is suffering due to administrative failures of governments.

The urban flooding issue of Karachi is related to its poor sewerage and storm water drainage infrastructure; both are choked due to development of informal settlements along them, illegal construction on them and massive disposal of garbage and solid waste produced by industries into them. Little wonder when it rains most parts of the city are completely submerged.

While it is difficult to choose the biggest of all the multiple problems Karachi’s citizens are contending with, the scarcity of drinking water has now become a luxury for them. The Karachi Water and Sewerage Board is able to meet a third of water demand only. Water theft is rampant, accounting for a lot of the scarcity issues. Almost half of the water is lost or stolen before it reaches consumers. A lot of this water eventually reaches people through the powerful water tanker mafia at inflated rates. Equally responsible for water scarcity is inadequate supply infrastructure. The majority of the city’s water lines are decades-old and deteriorated due to lack of maintenance. Elsewhere, water infrastructure is absent altogether, especially in the informal settlements, which make up approximately a third of the city and almost half the population.

Traffic overload has become a major problem for almost all big cities but Karachi roads are choking due to their dilapidated condition, inadequate network, heavy traffic, mismanagement, and lack of decent public transport facilities. Despite the addition of flyovers, highways and underpasses the metropolis doesn’t seem to get enough of it. Compared to the rate of rising population and influx of people from all around the country, the infrastructural development is quite insignificant. More importantly, the authorities need to address the shortage rather than non-existence public transport facilities.

Street crime has remained a serious problem for the last couple of decades. According to data, a total of 56,500 cases of street crime, including 19,000 mobile phone snatching, car and bike thefts, etc, have been reported this year. These numbers represent a significant increase in crime compared to previous years and show no signs of abating. The port city has always struggled to keep its streets clean in terms of both crime and garbage. Like heavy street crime, the city generates 16,500 tonnes solid waste every day. Most of this ends up back on the streets and in the sewers or in storm water drains, choking them. Multiple agencies are tasked to keep the city clean and none is doing its job.

In 2018, a World Bank report titled “Transforming Karachi into a Livable and Competitive Megacity: A City Diagnostic and Transformation Strategy” estimated that Karachi needs $9-10 billion financing over a period of 10 years to meet its infrastructure and service delivery requirements in urban transport, water supply and sanitation and municipal solid waste management. However, current infrastructure spending is well below these requirements as the availability of public financing for Karachi’s needs is limited, which substantially increases its opportunity cost with the rapid growth in its population every year. In the last couple of decades, successive governments in the centre and in the province have announced various investment packages for improving infrastructure and public service delivery. Some work has been done over time and roads rehabilitated, bridges built, storm drains and sewerage cleaned and so on. Yet these ‘improvements’ haven’t brought any major change in the life of the city residents because only a fraction of the promised money has come through and all projects were implemented in silos without need assessment and planning.

These days, there’s a lot of discussion on if the local government elections - already cancelled thrice - can help residents deal with its multifaceted issues. But can it? Karachi’s problems have become too large to manage by the local government. The problems of Karachi are too complicated to tackle without close cooperation between all stakeholders: federal, provincial and local governments, civil society, businesses, academia, etc. Dealing with its civic problems demands short-to long-term planning, allocation of trillions of rupees, and, more importantly, elimination of multiple agencies controlling the same functions. The city cannot be transformed into a livable place without an empowered local government owning the entire city and performing all functions related to the metropolis. Piecemeal and segmented solutions to the composite problems of urban flooding, sewerage, solid waste, sanitation, water supply, infrastructure and crime implemented by different agencies will only exacerbate the situation to the disadvantage of its citizens. What we need is an overhaul of the city, keeping into account its fast growing population and organised and informal settlements to transform Karachi into a livable and competitive megacity.

— The writer is a businessman and trade consultant. He can be reached at omar.saeed1971@yahoo.com