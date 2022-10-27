Share:

Director General Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum said that it is not possible that you can meet Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa in the night and then call him a ‘traitor in the day’.

The DG ISI unveiled the information in a press conference flanked by Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Lieutenant General Babar Iftikhar.

The two were addressing the media on the death of senior journalist Arshad Sharif in Kenya.

On the occasion, DG ISI said that, “If the commander-in-chief is a traitor then why did you meet him in hiding?”

“Meeting [him] is your right but it cannot be possible that you meet at night and call [him] a traitor at night,” asked the DG ISI.