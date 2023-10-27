27 more dengue cases reported in 24 hours

RAWALPINDI - As many as 27 more dengue cases were reported in the district during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 2,217.

District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood, Thursday said that, among the new cases, 13 cases had arrived from Potohar town urban, seven from Municipal Corporation, five from Rawalpindi Cantonment and two from Chaklala Cantonment area. He added that 93 patients were admitted to district hospitals of which 64 were confirmed cases while 2,152 were discharged after treatment.

Dr Sajjad informed that the district administration had registered 14 FIRs, issued tickets to nine, sealed four premises, and fined Rs 93,000 against the violations of dengue SOPs.