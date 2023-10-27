47 outstanding students selected for AWT scholarship programme

LAHORE - The Allah Walay Trust (AWT) Scholarship Program is delighted to announce the successful completion of scholarship interviews held at Punjab University Lahore. The interviews were conducted with the purpose of selecting deserving students who will receive financial aid to support their educational pursuits. The selection committee, comprising esteemed individuals in the field of education, included Dr. Khalid Manzoor Butt, Director Scholarships, Program AWT; Dr. Shazia Lone, Finance Secretary AWT; Dr. M. Asim Farooqi; Ms. Aisha Noor; Dr. Mumtaz Ali, Director of the Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC); and Qazi Mohd Ali, Deputy Director PHEC. Their combined expertise and dedication played a pivotal role in the selection process. A total of 47 outstanding students were selected to benefit from the AWT Scholarship Program. The scholarships awarded by AWT will cover a wide range of expenses including university fees, hostel accommodation, mess charges, and transportation costs. This comprehensive support ensures that these students can focus on their education without the financial burden that often hampers academic progress. Dr. Khalid Manzoor Butt, the Director of Scholarships at AWT, emphasized the profound impact these scholarships will have on the lives of the selected students. He stated, “These scholarships are not just a financial aid; they are a stepping stone towards a brighter future. We firmly believe that education is the key to personal and societal growth, and we are committed to providing opportunities to those who deserve it.” The scholarships offered by AWT are a testament to the organization’s dedication to supporting education in Pakistan and empowering deserving students. By providing comprehensive financial aid, AWT aims to enable talented individuals to pursue higher education and fulfill their dreams. The dedication and commitment of the selection committee were also recognized and praised by Dr. Khalid Mahmood, the Vice Chancellor of Punjab University. He commended their efforts and expressed his appreciation for AWT’s invaluable contribution to education in Pakistan.