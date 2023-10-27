A Better Tomorrow™ for a more sustainable Pakistan

Today, the vast majority of people are acutely aware of the importance of tackling climate change. At BAT, we believe businesses and their network of suppliers play a critical role in this by ensuring we cut carbon emissions from our activities. This is not just because it is the right thing to do, but because, BAT relies on natural resources to run our business. Our ability to secure resources is directly affected by the effects of climate change on the environment.

BAT has set a course to be net zero across its value chain - which covers Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions - by 2050. We recognise the need for everyone to cut emissions and to increase the engagement with our value chain on this topic. At Group level, BAT’s goal is to have 20 percent of suppliers of purchased goods and services by spend to have approved Science-Based Targets by 2025. At the end of 2022, we were more than half-way to achieving this goal, with 13 percent of suppliers having approved Science-Based Targets in place. In 2023, we will continue to engage with our purchased goods and services supply base. We are aiming to cover over 90 percent of the emissions in this area through our engagement and collaboration, to make further progress towards our Scope 3 target. While our suppliers want to start to address their impact on climate, they may not always have the relevant expertise or resources to do it alone. This is where engagement and partnerships come into play. By tackling major emitters in our supply chain first, we are seeking to focus on where we can make the most impact. Engaging with these suppliers through data collection, information sharing, direct discussions and asking them to participate in the CDP Supply Chain Programme help us identify key focusing areas where we believe we can make the biggest impact together.

To bridge the gap within the industry and raise awareness around this issue, collaboration is a need of the hour. A recent example of this was Pakistan Tobacco Company Limited (PTC) ‘Be Supplier’ programme. Through this platform, we heard from the suppliers the company works with about the challenges and progress they are making in this space as well as from new entrants on how they are innovating traditional practices. Platforms such as these highlight the importance of continuing to work towards sustainability ambitions and foster a supportive environment for our suppliers and businesses alike.

The need to tackle climate change is also important for Pakistan which, according to the Global Climate Risk Index, is the fifth most vulnerable nation to the climate crisis. The impact of this has been witnessed in the devastating flooding of 2022.

To counteract climate crises, businesses such as PTC are stepping up to enhance their efforts. On the environment front this year PTC generated more than 5,500 MWh of renewable energy for its direct operations to reduce its demand on energy through traditional means. Its manufacturing complexes in Akora Khattak and Jhelum are both “Alliance for Water Stewardship” certified and boast the highest water recycling rates in its operations in a bid to reduce dependence on stressed water sources. PTC also continues to reduce its waste to landfill disposing only 15 tonnes to landfills in the whole of 2022! Examples such as these demonstrate that concerted top-down efforts are necessary to create a constructive culture in approaching sustainable issues and practices across operations. However, there is much more to be done and all of us have a role to play. Partnerships are important here because we can’t do this alone. This is what makes it so important for us to encourage and work with the players in our wider value chain, such as our suppliers – and particularly the most ‘carbon intensive’ suppliers - to embark on this journey to create A Better Tomorrow™ together.

JOHN O’REILLY

— The writer is a Group Head of Procurement, Strategy and Sustainability, BAT.