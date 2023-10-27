A free press

With freshman vigour, caretaker Prime Minister, Mr Kakar, addressed a room full of journalists with the combined experience of a few hundred years in their profession. He berated the print media for its business model, mocked the press for fighting for democracy and freedom with “my money”.

“You’ll get upset with me”, he prophesied.

What exactly holds back words at the edge of the pen, held back not for lack of ability, but out of an abundance of restraint.

Let us not mention the vast amounts of government resources squandered on state-owned entities, such as the national flag carrier. Which at present is unable to afford the fuel costs that give flight to its operations. Let us not mention the inability of the government to afford its own pensions. Let us not be critical in looking around the PM’s own cabinet and identifying vastly profitable industries that benefit from subsidised gas and power bills.

Perhaps the print media’s largest defaulter is not known to the PM. It may be that he is not aware that government ads are printed for pennies on the dollar, a pittance compared to commercial rates of advertisement paid by private businesses. Let us also not mention the list of newspapers on the official list, some like our group established in 1940 living to tell the tale, despite newsprint quotas, despite censorship, despite bans on government adverts. If the press today survives, it is despite government policies — not because of it.

Let us, however, acknowledge that, yes, a new business model is needed. And the best one would be where the print media’s largest defaulter ponies up past payment it owes, going forward pays commercial rates instead of the pittance it does for the vast ad space it enjoys. A model where the working journalist he espouses to advocate for can print all shades of — complementary and critical — news and opinion. Not just, euphemistically speaking, all the news that’s fit to print.