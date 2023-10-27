ADC removed over alleged corruption

Peshawar - The Commissioner of Peshawar Division has removed Muhammad Farooq, the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Mattani, from his position and has referred his case to the Establishment Department due to allegations of corruption.

A letter from the Commissioner’s office stated that the removal decision was based on an inquiry report submitted by the Additional Deputy Commissioner (general) against Muhammad Farooq.

The allegations arose from a leaked CCTV video where ADC Mattani Farooq was seen visiting a petrol pump, and his reader collected money from the manager without providing a receipt. In response to these allegations, the accused ADC claimed that the petrol pump manager was fined over a low gauge, and his reader was collecting the fine money on behalf of the manager.

Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Afaq Wazir, confirmed that the removal decision was made following the Commissioner’s directives, and an investigation into the leaked video is ongoing.