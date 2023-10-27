Afghan Assurance

Hafiz Mohibullah Shakir’s recent statement, reaffirmed the Afghan Taliban administration’s fatwa which declares that attacks in Pakistan do not qualify as jihad, holds great significance in the context of the complex regional dynamics between the two neighboring nations. Pakistan has long voiced concerns about Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorists finding safe havens in Afghanistan and using Afghan soil to launch attacks, and it is promising to see these issues being acknowledged at last.

Despite the Afghan Taliban’s control over the Afghan government, Pakistan has experienced a recent surge in terror incidents. However, the Afghan diplomat’s assertion combined with the actions taken by the interim Afghan rulers, such as the arrest of around 200 suspected militants involved in attacks against Pakistan, demonstrates a willingness to address our concerns. These recent developments are extremely promising for regional stability and cooperation, and this declaration is expected to reduce tensions and foster a more constructive dialogue between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

The recent meeting between Pakistan’s interim Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani and his Afghan Taliban counterpart, Amir Khan Muttaqi, at an international conference hosted by China emphasised the need for collaborative strategies to address the challenges both nations face. Additionally, the issue of Afghan refugees residing in Pakistan has been a matter of concern. Shakir expressed understanding of Pakistan’s decision to have Afghan refugees leave the country by November 1. However, he suggested that an appropriate and well-planned method should be adopted for their return to Afghanistan.

These developments signify a willingness to address Pakistan’s concerns and pave the way for better cooperation and regional stability, something that we have been severely lacking and in dire need of to improve on our economic front as well. It is essential to distinguish between militant elements and a sovereign government, and these diplomatic efforts represent a step in the right direction for both nations. By recognising the need for collective strategies and a commitment to peace, Afghanistan and Pakistan can work together to counter the challenges posed by terrorism and extremism.