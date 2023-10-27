Armenia PM hopes for Azerbaijan peace deal ‘in coming months’

TBILISI - Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said Thursday he hoped to sign a peace agreement with Azerbaijan in the coming months, after Baku recaptured Nagorno-Karabakh from ethnic-Armenian separatists in September. Yerevan and Baku have been locked in a decadeslong conflict for control of Azerbaijan’s Armenianpopulated region of Karabakh. Baku reclaimed the mountainous enclave in late September in a 24-hour offensive that ended decades of Armenian separatist rule. “We are currently working on the draft agreement with Azerbaijan on peace and the normalisation of relations, and I hope this process will successfully conclude in the coming months,” said Pashinyan.