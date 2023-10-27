Saturday, October 28, 2023
Balochistan govt initiates health card registration

Web Desk
9:18 PM | October 27, 2023
Following directives from Balochistan Chief Minister Ali Mardan Khan Domki, the preparations for the issuance of health cards in the province have been finalised.

CM Domki announced that the health card registration process had begun in Balochistan, with health card booths established in several hospitals.

He emphasised that the health card would serve as the residents' identification for accessing healthcare services. He also expressed his commitment to delivering high-quality healthcare services to the public at the government level.

