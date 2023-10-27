Cabinet body approves monetisation of power units to employees

ISLAMABAD - While abolishing free units for BPS 17-21 employees of various power sector entities, the Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCOE) has approved monetization of the units allowing payments from Rs 9,397 to Rs 37,862 per month to such officers.

The committee chaired by Caretaker Minister of Energy Muhammad Ali yesterday approved the termination of free units to the officer ranks employees of power sector entities, official source told The Nation. Instead of free units officers of grades 17 to 21 will get money, the source said.

The committee has deferred the approval of concessional power package for industrial consumers, the sources said. The approval of the industrial relief package was postponed till the next meeting for further deliberations, the source maintained.