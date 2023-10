Five people including a child were gunned down over old enmity in Lahore's Chung area on Friday.

According to the police, the incident took place over old enmity. The deceased were identified as Hafiz Murtaza, Ghulam Mustafa, Khadim Hussain, Fahad and five-year-old Abubakar.

Police reached the scene and started the investigation. A case is being registered against the unknown culprits.