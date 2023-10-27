Saturday, October 28, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

CM inspects Ghora Chowk flyover project

Our Staff Reporter
October 27, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visited the Ghora Chowk Defence Morr flyover project early in the morning, accompanied by Information Minister Amir Mir and IG Police Dr Usman Anwar. During the inspection, the Chief Minister expressed his appreciation for the workers, shaking hands with those who had been laboring since dawn. He congratulated them and encouraged them to persist with diligence and enthusiasm. He inspected the ongoing tasks, focusing on the progress of the flyover pillars. He observed the finishing touches being applied. Expressing his satisfaction, the Chief Minister commented on the continuous efforts invested in the project, noting that work was consistently progressing from night until the early hours of the morning. Highlighting the significance of expediting the project, CM Naqvi emphasized the need to accelerate the pace of work. He directed to aim for the prompt completion of this infrastructural initiative, underscoring the importance of timely progress in this key project.

Colonialism on agenda for King Charles visit to Kenya

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1698382426.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023