Drone falls in Egyptian resort town of Taba near Israeli border

At least six people were wounded when a drone crashed in the Egyptian resort town of Taba near the Israeli border on early Friday, the Egyptian army said.

The drone crashed near a building next to Taba Hospital, leaving six people lightly injured, the army said.

Egyptian authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.

Earlier on Friday, the local Al Qahera News Channel said the injuries were caused by a missile.

An unnamed Egyptian official said Egypt reserves the right to respond once it is determined who fired the missile, according to local media.

The Israeli military said it was aware of a security incident around Taba, noting that it unfolded "outside our border," according to the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper.

In a related development, Al Qahera News Channel said a projectile crashed in the city of Nuweiba on the Red Sea, and the authorities are still collecting more information about the incident.

The projectile landed near the Nuweiba power station and an explosion was heard.

The incidents came a few days after an Israeli tank opened fire on an Egyptian military post and caused some injuries among the Egyptian soldiers stationed in the observation tower of the military post.

Israel apologized for the shelling saying it "accidentally" fired a tank shell near the Karm Abu Salem crossing near the border with Gaza.

The incidents came at a time when the Israeli army has been carrying out relentless airstrikes on the Gaza Strip in retaliation to the attack launched by the Hamas group in the Israeli border areas with Gaza on Oct. 7.

Nearly 8,500 people have been killed in the conflict, including at least 7,028 Palestinians and 1,400 Israelis.

