Saturday, October 28, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

DSP Babar Shoaib to probe cop’s misbehaviour with college principal

Our Staff Reporter
October 27, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

SIALKOT  -   DPO Sialkot appointed DSP as inquiry officer. District Police Officer Sialkot Hasan Iqbal has appointed DSP Traffic Babar Shoaib as inquiry officer to investigate the case of misbehavior of police employee Naeem with Principal Government Commerce College Qila Sialkot Professor Khalil Toor. The said police officer, Naeem, entered the college without permission and misbehaved with the principal and threatened him, for which the principal had given a written request to DPO Hasan Iqbal.

SIALKOT UNIVERSITY CHAIRMAN REMEMBERS 74TH ANNIVERSARY OF KASHMIR BLACK DAY

Chairman Sialkot University Board of Governor Faisal Manzoor said that 74 years ago on October 27, 1947, the Indian government landed its troops on the land of Kashmir. In these seven decades, the Kashmiris were subjected to the worst state terrorism, but the Kashmiris did not surrender to their oppression, but stood firm in the face of the oppression of the Indian forces.

Colonialism on agenda for King Charles visit to Kenya

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1698382426.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023