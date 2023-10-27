DSP Babar Shoaib to probe cop’s misbehaviour with college principal

SIALKOT - DPO Sialkot appointed DSP as inquiry officer. District Police Officer Sialkot Hasan Iqbal has appointed DSP Traffic Babar Shoaib as inquiry officer to investigate the case of misbehavior of police employee Naeem with Principal Government Commerce College Qila Sialkot Professor Khalil Toor. The said police officer, Naeem, entered the college without permission and misbehaved with the principal and threatened him, for which the principal had given a written request to DPO Hasan Iqbal.

SIALKOT UNIVERSITY CHAIRMAN REMEMBERS 74TH ANNIVERSARY OF KASHMIR BLACK DAY

Chairman Sialkot University Board of Governor Faisal Manzoor said that 74 years ago on October 27, 1947, the Indian government landed its troops on the land of Kashmir. In these seven decades, the Kashmiris were subjected to the worst state terrorism, but the Kashmiris did not surrender to their oppression, but stood firm in the face of the oppression of the Indian forces.