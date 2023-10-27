Eight-hour a day gas to be available in winters: Minister

ISLAMABAD - Justifying a hike of up to 193 percent in the gas tariff, Caretaker Energy Minister Muhammad Ali said that it was inevitable to stop the accumulation of circular debt, as he announced moratorium on new gas connections to stay and availability of only eight hours gas during the winter season.

The current energy circular debt stood at Rs 4500 billion (both power & petroleum sector), without interest payments, and if the caretaker government does not accept the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) recommendations regarding hike in tariff, there could be a further accumulation of around Rs 400 billion to it, caretaker Energy Minister Muhammad Ali said in a press conference here.

Interestingly, the fertilizer industry has once again escaped hike in gas tariff as the government has allowed the continuation of cheaper gas supply to the industry. “In order not to burden the farmers, the gas price for the fertilizer sector has not been increased,” the caretaker minister announced.

Flanked by Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi, Muhammad Ali said that in the gas sector, the existing circular debt stands at Rs 2,100 billion, while in the power sector, it amounts to Rs 2,300 billion. He claimed that the government has already halted the accumulation of circular debt in the power sector, as per commitment to IMF. He emphasized that no further addition to the circular debt in the gas sector is anticipated following the recent increase in gas prices.

There would be eight-hour gas supply in winter as the gas companies were unable to provide 24 hours supply due to a shortage of gas, the minister said.

Gas will be available in the morning, afternoon, and evening during cooking times, Ali said. The Energy Minister said that two LNG cargoes have been arranged for December to minimize the gas crisis in the winter season. He said that the government would also order two LNG cargoes for January as well.

The circular debt cost in the power sector is Rs 400 billion due to bank borrowings, whereas the gas sector incurs a nominal cost as it does not involve bank borrowings, he explained. Regarding the recent increase in gas prices, the Energy Minister clarified that there were no changes in gas supply prices during the first half of FY 22-23. Gas price adjustments were only implemented in the second half, primarily to account for the required Regasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) diverted to the domestic segment during the winter season.