FIA arrests illegal money exchangers, human traffickers

PESHAWAR - The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested three illegal money exchangers and recovered local and foreign currencies from their possession. According to the spokesman of FIA Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Zone, three accused of Hawala Hundi identified as Umar, Shiraz, and Jalal Ahmad were arrested from Swat and Abbottabad during a grand operation.

During the first action by FIA, initiated by the Commercial Banking Circle Peshawar, three accused were arrested, and Rs 3.5 million, 2900 USD, 1000 Japanese Yen, 100 Pounds, 50,000 Saudi Riyal, and 1800 UAE Dirham were recovered from them. The accused were running an illegal money exchange business and did not provide a satisfactory reason for the amount.

The second action was initiated by Composite Circle in Abbottabad, where two accused involved in human trafficking were taken into custody.