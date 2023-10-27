Gold rates up by Rs2,900 per tola

ISLAMABAD - The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs2,900 and was sold at Rs211,350 on Thursday compared to its sale at Rs208,450 the previous day of trading. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs2,486 to Rs181,198 from Rs178,712, whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs166,098 from Rs163,820, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs2,550 and Rs2,186.21, respectively. The price of gold in the international market increased by $20 to $2,010 from $1,990, the association reported.