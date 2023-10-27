Governor stresses strong ties with Azerbaijan

LAHORE - Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has extended heartfelt felicitations to the brotherly people of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the occasion of 31st Republic Day of the country.

Speaking at a ceremony to mark 31st Republic Day of Kazakhstan at the Al Hamra Hall here on Thursday, he said Kazakhstan is a resilient and independent nation, adding that transformation of Kazakhstan as dynamic economic and regional power is recognised throughout the region and beyond.

Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligur Rehman said people of the two countries share common historical, cultural and religious ties. He hailed the role of Kazakh Ambassador in fostering the brotherly ties between the two countries.

He further said that due to the efforts of the Kazakh Ambassador to Pakistan, Pakistan and Kazakhstan are now operating direct flights.