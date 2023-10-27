Govt approves Maj Gen Kamran Ahmad as new IGFC Balochistan

The federal government decided to post Major General Kamran Ahmad as the Inspector General Frontier Corps (IGFC) in Balochistan.

The posting of Major General Kamran Ahmad has been officially approved by the Ministry of Defense. The ministry subsequently forwarded the summary to the Cabinet after receiving approval from Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar.

The Election Commission of Pakistan also gave its consent for the new posting.

Major General Kamran Ahmad, who hails from the Armed Corps, has been posted on a secondment basis, replacing the outgoing IGFC, Major General Kamal Ahmad Chaudhary.