Saturday, October 28, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Govt approves Maj Gen Kamran Ahmad as new IGFC Balochistan

Govt approves Maj Gen Kamran Ahmad as new IGFC Balochistan
Web Desk
9:16 PM | October 27, 2023
National

The federal government decided to post Major General Kamran Ahmad as the Inspector General Frontier Corps (IGFC) in Balochistan.

The posting of Major General Kamran Ahmad has been officially approved by the Ministry of Defense. The ministry subsequently forwarded the summary to the Cabinet after receiving approval from Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar.

The Election Commission of Pakistan also gave its consent for the new posting.

Major General Kamran Ahmad, who hails from the Armed Corps, has been posted on a secondment basis, replacing the outgoing IGFC, Major General Kamal Ahmad Chaudhary. 

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1698382426.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023