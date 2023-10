LAHORE - A local court on Thursday handed over former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi to Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab on 2-day physical remand in a case of illegal appointments in the Punjab Assembly. Earlier, the ACE Punjab officials produced Parvez Elahi before Judicial Magistrate Imran Abid in the district courts here. The ACE’s prosecutor submitted that the accused was involved in a case of illegally appointing 12 persons in the Punjab Assembly.