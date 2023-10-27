Illegally stored fertiliser bags seized

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - A crackdown against hoarders and profiteers continues in the district as more than 4400 bags of fertilizer stored illegally were seized from a godown on Chashma road. According to the district administration on Thursday, the drive was launched in line with the instructions of the provincial government to take action against profiteers who created an artificial shortage of commodities to fleece masses through unjust hikes in its prices.

Acting on a tip-off, a special team led by Assistant Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Farhan Ahmed conducted a raid on a warehouse of a fertilizer dealer on Chashma Road near Bhuhani and recovered 4423 bags of fertilizers, which were stored illegally to sell in the black for profiteering. It added that action was taken on the directives of the deputy commissioner after receiving public complaints regarding the sale of expensive fertilizer bags by the dealer.

As a result, Tehsildar Sajid Salim, along with officials and field staff from the Department of Agriculture, conducted an on-site inspection and found that fertilizer was being sold to farmers at prices Rs 800 more than the prices fixed by the companies.