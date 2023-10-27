Saturday, October 28, 2023
India hiding Israel-like war crimes in Kashmir through media gag: Mushaal
October 27, 2023
ISLAMABAD  -  Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Human Rights and Women Empowerment Mushaal Hussein Mullick said on Thursday that India was committing Israel-like war crimes in Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) but it had imposed military siege of the region by blocking communication and imposed gag on the media.

Addressing a press conference along with senior All Parties Hurriyat Conference leaders here, she said that horrible videos of Israeli bombing in Palestine were available on the social media, but India had hidden its war crimes in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir which could be termed world’s largest prison.

“India has been using chemical weapons, lethal pellet guns in Kashmir and targeting hospitals and ambulances and medical staff”, she added. She said during Covid-19 pandemic, when the world’s attention was diverted towards that crisis, India unleashed a fresh reign of terror in IIOJK to crush Kashmiris’ just freedom struggle. Mushaal Mullick said that both Israel and India were committing genocide of Palestinians and Kashmiris with complete impunity. She lamented the human rights champions in the world had done nothing practical to presurise Israel and India to stop genocide of the hapless people of Palestine and Kashmir. The special assistant to the PM said that the hapless Kashmiri nation was bravely facing the Indian atrocities for the past over seven decades.

