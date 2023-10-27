Iranian automobile union delegation to visit Pakistan to attend Pakistan Auto Show 2023

ISLAMABAD - HE Muhammad Mudassir Tipu, the Ambassador of Pakistan to Iran received a delegation of Iran Union of Automobile Spare Parts Manufacturers and Sellers at the Embassy of Pakistan, Tehran the other day. It was revealed that a 22-member delegation of the union would visit Pakistan to attend “Pakistan Auto Show 2023” being held in Karachi from 27th to 29th October, 2023. This is the first-ever organised visit of representatives of auto parts industry from Iran to Pakistan. Syed Ahmed Hosseini, Chairman of the Union, expressed his gratitude towards the ambassador and said that this long-awaited visit will pave the way for closer business relations between the private sectors of both brotherly countries. The ambassador explained the conducive investment regime of Pakistan and urged the delegation to consider entering into jointventures with Pakistani companies. He expressed the hope that the visit of the Iranian delegation would result in enhancement of exports of Pakistani auto parts to Iran; imports of cheaper replacements from Iran, and the technology- transfer oriented jointventures between the two sides. Mudassir Tipu assured the delegation of the complete support of the Embassy of Pakistan, Tehran to make their maiden visit to Pakistan successful and productive. Mr Afshin Asgharzadeh, the Secretary General of the Union, Dr Reza Mallaki, Mr Hamidreza Khakbaz, Mr Amir Reza Baqalian and Trade and Investment Counsellor Dr Amir Husain were present on the occasion.