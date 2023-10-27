Everything is not fair in war. Even in wars, the killing of unarmed civilians is the most heinous crime and is a clear violation of International Humanitarian Law. Above all, it is absolutely prohibited by Islam. Even wars are governed by rules and humanistic norms.

We must condemn the killing of innocent civilians, regardless of their religion or ethnicity. Interfaith harmony among Muslims, Jews, Christians, and Hindus is the need of the hour. Every human life matters, and their blood is equally important. For permanent peace, there is a dire need to resolve outstanding international disputes such as the devastating conflict between Israel and Palestine.

Islam promotes peace, tolerance, and coexistence, with the intention of establishing a just society. Every reasonable human being will strongly condemn Adolf Hitler for killing Jews. The Holocaust took place in Europe. Who was responsible for the persecution of Jews? Of course, not Muslims, particularly Palestinians. It was an entirely European fiasco.

When Hitler is condemned for killing civilians, then in the current Israel-Palestine conflict, humanity must prevail, and proponents of justice and democracy must condemn Israel and its nefarious policies against civilians in Gaza. Israel is committing genocide, and these are war crimes. Therefore, anyone actively trying to stop Israel’s wicked designs will be the hero of the Palestinians. But at the same time, one prays for peace and the protection of human lives, as war, for right or wrong reasons, always brings destruction to innocent people on all sides. No more killing of civilians - peace, tolerance, and coexistence should be the underlying principles to resolve this conflict.

However, Israel must be stopped from destroying Gaza at any cost. Israel has imposed a blockade on Gaza and is using starvation as a weapon of war. Gazans are deprived of basic necessities. Western leaders have given the green light to Israel, and as a result, Israel is committing heinous crimes against humanity. Israel must cease air strikes on the innocent civilians of Gaza, in which so far, more than six thousand people have been killed. Currently, Israel is mercilessly killing children, women, youth, and the elderly, and there is no one to stop these unprecedented atrocities.

Unfortunately, the champions of human rights, democracy, and freedom are once again on the wrong side of history. The indiscriminate and unprecedented bombardment of civilians in Gaza is unacceptable. It goes beyond cruelty. Many countries, both Muslims and non-Muslims, have urged Israel to stop this massacre of innocent people, but Israel is determined to transgress the limits of humanity, which is also in violation of International Law.

All supporters of justice and democracy must back people’s right to self-determination. First, a ceasefire, and then both parties should begin a political dialogue for a permanent solution. It is time to implement UN resolutions and the Oslo Accords on the Israel-Palestine Conflict, which will ensure a “Two-State Solution,” the only feasible and amicable solution to the conflict. This will ensure stability and permanent peace and will also reduce hostilities among the followers of different faiths.

The United Nations has summoned Israel to answer for the killings of the civilians of Gaza. The Representative of Israel at the UN tore the draft of the report into pieces and arrogantly walked out. The bombardment of hospitals, mosques, high-rise residential buildings, and churches is horrendous. But the million-dollar question is, who is going to stop Israel? Except for a few, in general, Muslim leaders have always disappointed the Muslim world. In Muslim countries, mostly the ruling elite are puppets of the powers of exploitation.

What is happening today is a direct consequence of decades-old occupation of Palestinians by Israel. Palestinians are denied basic human rights. Justice delayed is justice denied. Who will implement international law? The UN has failed miserably in providing justice to the Palestinians. However, currently, the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is playing a positive role and doing his best to stop the massacre of innocent Palestinians. However, in the name of so-called self-defense, western leaders have tacitly approved Israel’s crimes against humanity.

In these circumstances, Russia and China can play a pivotal role in resolving the Israel-Palestine conflict, which will bring peace to the region and increase opportunities for trade and economic cooperation between different rival countries. The USA and Europe should also realize that war in the name of self-defense is not the solution; it will only bring more destruction to the region and be a serious threat to world peace and security. An amicable solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict will ensure permanent peace and bring prosperity and stability to the Middle East, harmonizing relations between Israel and Muslim countries.

Therefore, the international community must act swiftly to stop Israel’s war crimes before it is too late. If the situation escalates, the entire region will be in flames, and after World War II, the world may witness unprecedented bloodshed, which could result in further destruction of the Middle East, including Israel. If this spirals out of control, no one will be safe. One can hope that wisdom will prevail, a ceasefire will take place immediately, and the international community will play its rightful role in ensuring permanent peace by establishing an Independent State of Palestine. Otherwise, unprecedented bloodshed in the Middle East is on the horizon.