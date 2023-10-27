Japan show provides glimpse of robots as future of rescue efforts

TOKYO - With a drone camera, a survivor is spotted in the rubble. A robot on tracks brings him water while rescuers in exoskeletons clear an escape route for an autonomous stretcher to take her to safety.

This is the futuristic vision on display at the Japan Mobility Show, aiming to exhibit how technology can help and sometimes replace humans in a country short of workers and no stranger to disasters. But so as not to alarm people, the imaginary tragedy is unleashed by Godzilla, who has unleashed catastrophe in Japanese disaster films since the 1950s. In Japan nearly 30 percent of the country’s population is aged 65 and over.

“Because of the decline of the population there are fewer and fewer people available for dangerous tasks,” said Tomoyuki Izu, founder of Attraclab, a local start-up specialising in autonomous mobility. “My idea is to help people such as firefighters with my machines,” Izu, 61, told media. It was Attraclab that co-developed the small delivery robot squeezing through the cardboard rubble at the Japan Mobility Show and designed the remotecontrol stretcher on wheels or tracks. For now the Japanese government favours “traditional equipment” for relief efforts, he said at the event, which opens to the public this weekend. But Izu believes there will be a market for more advanced technology in the future. “There’s a lots of anime with humanoid robots in Japan, and therefore people love them. But these kinds of autonomous vehicles are still very strange for them,” he said. Since 2016, Japan’s Kawasaki Heavy Industries (KHI) has been developing Kaleido, a robust humanoid robot capable of delicately lifting and moving injured people.