Kashmiris on both sides of LoC, across world observe Black Day

Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) and across the world are observing Kashmir Black Day today to convey to the world that India had occupied their motherland illegally on October 27, 1947.

It was on October 27, 1947 when Indian troops in total violation of the spirit of the Partition Plan of the Subcontinent had militarily invaded Jammu and Kashmir and illegally occupied it against the will of the Kashmiri people.

The day will be marked by a complete shutdown in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Protest marches, rallies and seminars will be held across the country including Azad Jammu and Kashmir and all over the world to condemn the invasion of Indian Army on October 27, 1947 as well as the revocation of special status of occupied Kashmir by the Modi-led fascist government on August 5, 2019.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has urged the international community to take practical steps to hold India accountable for its excesses in the occupied Kashmir.

In his message on day, he said an intensified campaign to ‘Indianize’ Kashmir and transform Kashmiris into a disempowered community in their own land has been in full swing since 5 August 2019.

He Indian Occupation has taken a number of steps to realize these nefarious designs, including gerrymandering of the electoral constituencies, addition of non-Kashmiris to voter rolls, issuance of domicile certificates to outsiders, and introduction of new laws on ownership of land and property.