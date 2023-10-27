Saturday, October 28, 2023
Katy Perry wishes ‘peace’ to prevail on her 39th birthday

NEWS AGENCIES
October 27, 2023
Lifestyle & Entertainment

LOS ANGELES   -   Katy Perry on her 39th birthday has just requested for “peace” to persist. “I’ve got everything, I’m so blessed,” Perry was presented with a cake by Luke Bryan at the American Idol auditions in Los Angeles, she told Entertainment Tonight. “I know what I’m wishing for, I’m wishing for peace,” she added as she blew out her candles. Celebrating her special day with her family, the Firework singer, who has a 3-year-old daughter named Daisy Dove with her fiancé Orlando Bloom, mentioned that she was keeping things “so low-key.” But the celebrity promises she’s going all out for her big 4-0 next year. She told ET, “For 40, I already planned three years ago. I’m asking for it all!” Not only did Perry celebrate with her family, but she also received a surprise carnival-themed party arranged by Bryan, Lionel Richie, and Ryan Seacrest, her fellow American Idol judges, as reported by ET. Her famous friends, including Kim Kardashian, Lauren Sánchez, and Paris Hilton, sent their birthday wishes, and Paris Hilton, in particular, shared a heartfelt tribute accompanied by a collection of video clips and photos of their time together.

NEWS AGENCIES

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1698382426.jpg

