Saturday, October 28, 2023
Khaqan Abbasi barred from travelling abroad

Web Desk
9:13 PM | October 27, 2023
National

The FIA barred former prime minister Shahid Khqan Abbasi from going to China on Friday.

Abassi was stopped when he was ready to leave Pakistan by China Airline Flight No CZ 6008.

The FIA informed the former prime minister that he could not leave the country as his name was in the stop list.

Earlier, the Federal Investigation Agency had barred the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Farrukh Habib from going abroad.

Sources said PTI’s leader was going to Dubai via PIA flight PK203 however he was not allowed to board the flight due to his name on the stop list.

Moreover, the FIA also tried to arrest Farrukh Habib however, he successfully evaded the arrest and went back from the airport.

Meanwhile, the FIA had taken possession of the Mr Habib’s passport and boarding card.

