KP govt approves four-month budget

Peshawar - In a significant development, the caretaker government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has approved a four-month budget, covering the period from November 1, 2023, to February 29, 2024. The approval came in a special cabinet meeting presided over by Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan.

The total estimated budget for these four months amounts to Rs 529 billion, indicating a notable 14% increase from the previous four months. A substantial portion of this budget, Rs 112 billion, has been allocated for development expenditures, signalling a commitment to advancing essential public projects.

During a press conference held to announce the budget approval, Finance Minister Ahmed Rasool Bangash and Information Minister Barrister Feroz Jamal Shah Kakakhel highlighted the significance of presenting a balanced budget, especially in light of the financial challenges faced by the province. The government’s dedication to principles of good governance and prudent financial management was stressed. Remarkably, this budget was prepared without resorting to overdraft or external loans, showcasing the caretaker government’s careful financial management.

Barrister Feroz Jamal Shah Kakakhel also mentioned the province’s ongoing financial difficulties and the government’s consistent efforts to address these concerns with the federal government. The improved financial situation at the federal level is expected to positively impact Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s financial stability.

Explaining the budget’s specifics, Finance Minister Ahmed Rasool Bangash disclosed that the total budget estimate for the next four months is Rs 529 billion. Notably, 29% of the budget is allocated to education, and 19% is dedicated to the health sector, with a focus on enhancing healthcare facilities and services. Additionally, 10% of the budget has been earmarked for the police to maintain law and order.

Minister Bangash also emphasized the continuation of austerity measures, which include bans on government recruitment and vehicle procurement. The government is also committed to the development of merged districts, which assumed additional responsibilities following the merger of federally administered tribal areas with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Expedited development in these regions is contingent on the federal government’s cooperation on financial matters.