Kylie Jenner set to launch ‘accessible’ new clothing line

LOS ANGELES - Moving beyond cosmetics, skincare and even a Bratz doll line, the youngest Kardashian-Jenner sibling, Kylie Jenner, is expanding her business portfolio with a new clothing line, named Khy, launching November 1. While it’s not technically her first foray into fashion design, she and her older sister Kendall previously shared an eponymous, licensed line — Khy’s debut builds on Jenner’s wellestablished consumer base and, with pieces inspired by her “personal wardrobe,” her wellcurated aesthetic. Jenner first teased the line in an Instagram post Tuesday, with an image of her in a long, puffy-sleeved fauxleather trench coat captioned, “meet khy.” A tag on the coat led to the brand’s Instagram account, which has since added photos of other faux-leather pieces, including a strapless mini-dress Jenner had earlier debuted at Kim Kardashian’s birthday bash last week. “Creativity, collaboration, and quality at an accessible price,” the brand wrote in an Instagram comment. Further insight into Khy comes from WSJ. Magazine, which debuted Jenner as a cover star for its November “Innovator’s Issue” on Wednesday. Described as a “global force in business,” Jenner is the magazine’s “Brand Innovator of the Year,” one of seven award recipients this year across “fashion, art, literature, entertainment, architecture, design, technology, music, philanthropy, cuisine and more.” (While the full line-up has yet to be revealed, other honorees include Martin Scorcese, the artist Ed Ruscha and fashion designer Jerry Lorenzo.) “The whole line is really inspired by my personal wardrobe, and the different moods that I’m in,” Jenner told WSJ. executive fashion director Rory Satran in an interview. She described Khy’s aesthetic as very “King Kylie — who I am at my core.” Khy will spotlight “different guest designers and concepts throughout the year,” WSJ reported.